Traffic Stop in Prince Frederick Leads to Multiple Charges for Lexington Park Woman

Lisa Marie Thompson, 36, of Lexington Park, is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after deputies say she provided a false name during a traffic stop and was found in possession of suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, the charges stem from a traffic stop conducted by a deputy with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office on February 3, 2026, at approximately 11:18 p.m. on Steeple Chase Drive near Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick . The deputy reported stopping a tan Honda Odyssey for an inoperable tag light and a suspended vehicle registration.

Court records state that Thompson was a front-seat passenger in the vehicle. When asked for her name and date of birth, she allegedly identified herself as “Melissa Ann Thompson (08/06/1990)” . A check with Calvert County Emergency Communications reportedly showed that the name provided belonged to a deceased individual and was known as an alias for Lisa Marie Thompson, who had active warrants .

According to the statement of probable cause, when deputies confronted her, Thompson stated “her real name was Lisa Marie Thompson, and she lied because she had warrants out for her arrest” .

Deputies then asked if there were any drugs in the vehicle, and she allegedly replied “no” . After being advised she was detained and read her Miranda rights, Thompson agreed to speak with deputies, according to court documents. She later told deputies that “there was crack pipe in the vehicle” .

A search of the vehicle reportedly led to the recovery of a glass crack pipe with suspected cocaine residue found in a cigarette box in the front passenger door, a metal rod with suspected cocaine residue on the floor behind the center console, and a cut red plastic straw with suspected cocaine residue underneath the rear passenger floor mat . The items were logged into evidence, according to the charging documents.

Thompson was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. The report states, “This case is closed with an arrest” .

She is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance not cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, fraud by assuming the identity of another to avoid prosecution, and obstructing and hindering a police officer .

Court records show Thompson was released on an unsecured personal bond of $1,000 on February 4, 2026. A trial – officer scheduling hearing is set for March 17, 2026, in Calvert District Court.

