Calvert County Man Arrested Following Incident at Saint Leonard Elementary School Pickup

Brion Wesley Brookins, 39, of Saint Leonard, is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after an incident at Saint Leonard Elementary School on February 3, 2026, according to court documents.

Brookins is charged with disturbing school operations, disturbing the peace, obstructing and hindering a police officer, and disorderly conduct. The charges stem from an incident reported at approximately 2:24 p.m. at Saint Leonard Elementary School on Saint Leonard Road, as detailed in charging documents .

According to a statement of probable cause filed by Detective Robshaw of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was assigned as a School Resource Officer on February 3, 2026, and was requested to respond to the elementary school for an “unknown problem.” The school’s front desk initially advised the officer to respond “casually, no rush,” but shortly afterward called again and said they needed the officer to hurry .

When the officer arrived, she observed a man and a woman standing outside the school and heard loud knocking on a window near the front entrance. Inside, several staff members were reportedly pointing toward the individuals outside and yelling, though the officer stated she was unable to hear what was being said .

The officer wrote that she approached Brookins, who was with a female juvenile student. She stated that she made “several clear and loud attempts” to get his attention, telling him, “Sir, I need to talk with you.” According to the report, Brookins ignored the commands, continued walking away, and said he did not have to speak with her or provide his name .

Court documents state that school staff advised the officer that the child had not been properly checked out and that Brookins had failed to provide identification, despite posted signage requiring identification for student pickup. Staff also reported that Brookins had been banging on the school’s glass doors and yelling inside the building. An instructional assistant handed the child to Brookins, and staff attempted to stop him while requesting identification, which he allegedly refused to provide .

The officer reported that Brookins continued to refuse to identify himself, held his phone up as if recording, and demanded that she turn off her body-worn camera. She wrote that she informed him she could not deactivate the camera during an investigation. According to the report, Brookins was “verbally disrespectful toward officers on scene” and continued to walk away and refuse to cooperate .

Additional deputies responded, and Brookins was detained at the end of the parking lot. The officer stated that she ultimately separated the child from Brookins, and another officer escorted the juvenile back into the school. Brookins was placed in handcuffs and charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, obstructing and hindering, and disruption of school operations .

School staff advised that Brookins was not listed in the school’s system as an authorized individual permitted to pick up the child. The report states that the incident disrupted school operations, including preventing a school bus from exiting the parking lot .

Brookins was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and later released on his own recognizance following an initial appearance before a District Court commissioner on February 3, 2026. As part of his release conditions, he was ordered not to engage in criminal activity and to appear in court as directed .

A court date is scheduled for March 18, 2026, in Calvert District Court.

