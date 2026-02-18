Two Dameron Men Swapping Names Arrested After Fentanyl Seized During Late-Night Traffic Stop in Solomons, Calvert

Christopher Michael Cable, 35, and Nicholas Daniel Lokey, 32, both of Dameron, are facing multiple drug and obstruction charges following a February 12, 2026 traffic stop in Solomons, according to court documents.

Cable is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance not cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing and hindering a police officer, and fraudulently providing personal identifying information to avoid prosecution. Lokey faces the same four charges.

According to a statement of probable cause filed by Deputy First Class Sylver of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop occurred at approximately 8:56 p.m. on February 12, 2026. The deputy reported observing a white Nissan Versa exit the Thomas Johnson Bridge and briefly stop at the Quality Inn in Solomons, a location described in charging documents as known for prior drug-related activity.

The vehicle was later stopped after the driver allegedly failed to use a turn signal. The deputy stated the vehicle was slow to pull over and eventually stopped after crossing the bridge overpass.

During the stop, the driver initially identified himself as Nicholas Lokey, and the passenger identified himself as Christopher Cable. However, charging documents state the two later admitted they had switched names in an attempt to prevent Cable from being charged with driving on a suspended license. “Cable admitted that he and Lokey had switched names during the initial stop in an attempt to prevent Cable from being charged with driving on a suspended license,” the deputy wrote.

The deputy requested a K9 unit to conduct a free-air sniff of the vehicle. According to the report, K9 Atlas provided a positive alert for the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered multiple clear capsules containing a white powdery substance, empty capsules with white residue, and red cut straws with white residue in various compartments of the vehicle.

Charging documents state that Cable told deputies the capsule under the driver’s seat contained fentanyl and that he had last used earlier that morning. The deputy noted through training and experience that fentanyl is a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.

Lokey denied knowledge of the narcotics and told deputies he does not use drugs, according to the statement of probable cause.

Both men were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center for processing. Court records show each was released on a $2,500 unsecured personal bond following an initial appearance on February 13, 2026. They are scheduled for trial in Calvert District Court on March 26, 2026.

