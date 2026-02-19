Police in Charles County Arrest Two in Mall Circle Macy’s Shoplifting Case After Stealing Over $1,500 in Merchandise

Melissa Nazareth Lozano-Rodriguez, 21, and Carlos Alberto Mondragon-Guevara, 48, both of Temple Hills, are each facing felony theft charges following an alleged shoplifting incident at Macy’s in Waldorf.

Both defendants are charged with theft of property valued at $1,500 to under $25,000 in connection with an incident reported on February 14, 2026, at the Macy’s store on Mall Circle in Charles County .

According to statements of probable cause filed by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, an officer responded at approximately 8:03 p.m. to a report of a theft that was not in progress at the store. Upon arrival, the officer located Lozano-Rodriguez and Mondragon-Guevara seated inside the store’s loss prevention office .

Loss prevention officers reported that both defendants were observed “in person and via live security cameras” selecting clothing items, removing price tags, and concealing the clothing inside bags . The documents further state they were seen bypassing all final points of sale with the concealed merchandise without paying and attempting to leave the store .

The defendants were stopped by Macy’s loss prevention personnel and escorted to the loss prevention office. The concealed merchandise recovered from their possession was valued at $1,542.08, according to court records .

Authorities reported that Lozano-Rodriguez was identified through a photograph of her Honduran passport and additional information she provided, including her full name, country of origin, and date of birth . Mondragon-Guevara was identified through a photograph of his El Salvador passport and information he provided, including his full name, country of origin, and date of birth .

Court records show both were charged on February 15, 2026. Lozano-Rodriguez was later released on her own recognizance and is scheduled for a trial on March 27, 2026, in Charles County District Court. Mondragon-Guevara was also released on personal recognizance and is scheduled for trial on April 1, 2026, in Charles County District Court .