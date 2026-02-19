Waldorf Man Arrested After Armed Robbery at La Plata Tobacco Shop

Lloyd Michael Hawkins Jr., 39, of Waldorf, has been charged with robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and theft between $1,500 and $25,000 in connection with an armed robbery reported February 13, 2026, in La Plata.

According to court documents, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the La Plata Town Police Department responded at approximately 10:10 p.m. to a reported commercial armed robbery at a tobacco shop on Crain Highway in La Plata . The charging documents state that a male suspect entered the store wearing a black balaclava, a gray long-sleeve shirt, black pants with multiple pockets, and black-and-white tennis shoes.

Investigators allege the suspect approached the front sales counter and asked to purchase a carton of Newport cigarettes valued at $160. After several failed attempts to pay with a credit card, the suspect appeared to make a phone call before producing what was described as a black semi-automatic style handgun and pointing it at an adult male employee victim, according to court records .

The employee told officers he opened the cash register out of fear and handed over $600 in U.S. currency. The suspect then exited the store and fled toward the rear of the building, the documents state .

While canvassing the area, officers located a man matching the description near Washington Avenue and Caroline Drive in La Plata. When the individual saw police, he allegedly fled on foot toward Prospect Street and discarded items of clothing during the pursuit, according to charging documents . Officers later took the suspect into custody after a brief chase.

Authorities identified the suspect as Hawkins. After reviewing store surveillance footage, officers determined he was the same person who had entered the tobacco shop minutes earlier, the documents state . During a search incident to arrest, officers reported locating a realistic black semi-automatic style replica handgun, a wallet containing a Maryland driver’s license, and a black Android cellphone. The stolen cash and cigarettes were not recovered, according to court records .

Court documents state that Hawkins was advised of his rights and agreed to speak with investigators. During the interview, he reportedly said he is “currently battling his crack cocaine drug addiction,” according to the statement of probable cause .

Hawkins is charged with robbery, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison; first-degree assault, which carries a maximum penalty of 25 years; second-degree assault, which carries up to 10 years and/or a $2,500 fine; and theft between $1,500 and $25,000, which carries up to five years and/or a $10,000 fine .

Following his arrest, a District Court commissioner initially ordered Hawkins held without bond on February 14, 2026. A bail review was held February 17, 2026, and he was released on his own recognizance. On February 18, 2026, his bond was revoked and he was again ordered held without bond, according to court records .