Maryland DNR Offers Enhanced Trout Stocking Program for 2026

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has spent the cold winter preparing for trout fishing, one of spring’s most anticipated traditions. Based on feedback from angler surveys, the department is making some changes to the put-and-take trout stocking program to enhance angler experience, opportunity, and catch.

Adjustments to trout stocking timing, allocations, and frequency will be implemented to increase the number of stocked trout that anglers catch.

DNR’s coldwater hatchery program anticipates stocking about 240,000 adult brown, golden rainbow, and rainbow trout during the four-month spring 2026 stocking season, a 26% increase over the previous year, largely due to improved summer conditions at the Bear Creek facility.

A monthly stocking breakdown is available on DNR’s Trout Stocking webpage, showing the areas that are to be stocked. Daily stocking reports will continue to be posted on the trout stocking webpage and sent to email subscribers.

In the central, southern, and eastern counties where late winter weather is milder, trout stocking will commence in February, while trout stocking will begin in Allegany and Garrett counties in March and extend into May. Stocking efforts are timed to maximize angler participation and lengthen the overall trout fishing season.



Trout allocations will be increased to the most popular fishing waters with ample public access, and decreased at less popular locations with limited access and where anglers report catching few of the fish stocked. These areas were identified from 3,167 angler responses to an online survey, in which respondents were asked to identify their nine favorite locations to fish for stocked trout and the three counties where they fish most frequently for trout. Where feasible, some popular locations will be stocked more frequently during the season to expand opportunities and increase catch.

Trout stocking updates are provided daily on the trout stocking webpage and through the department’s email news service. Weekly updates are available on Friday afternoons on Facebook, X, and FishBrain; anglers may also call 800-688-3467 and press option #1 to get a recorded weekly update when stocking is in progress. Answers to frequently asked questions can be found on the DNR website.

For young anglers, the annual Youth-Only Trout Fishing Day will take place March 21, one week before opening day. On this special day, children under 16 may catch and keep up to two trout (except brook trout) in designated areas. This restriction only applies to Put and Take Areas with a “closure 1” period. Fishing areas and their closure designations can be found in the 2026 Maryland Guide to Fishing and Crabbing, available in print or online. All waters with a closure period will open to all anglers on March 28, considered “Opening Day” for the trout stocking season.

Unless exempt, anglers 16 and over must hold a nontidal fishing license and trout stamp to fish for trout. Licenses and stamps can be purchased online through MD Outdoors or in person at license agent locations. Fishing licenses, as well as tackle, boat, and marine fuel purchases, fund DNR’s fish conservation work and programs that promote recreational fishing opportunities.

In addition to the enhanced stocking program, DNR’s Fishing and Boating Services team is making significant investments in its coldwater production program. DNR will work with the Department of General Services to conduct a comprehensive renovation of the Albert Powell Fish Hatchery. Upgrades are expected to increase the production of adult trout for the put-and-take program by about 37%.



