Fugitive With Numerous Active Warrants for Violent Crimes Apprehended and Extradited to Charles County

On January 26, 2026, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Warrant Unit, in coordination with the United States Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF), successfully located and apprehended Brandon Gerald Jernigan, 40, of Jackson, Mississippi, who was wanted in connection with multiple violent offenses across several jurisdictions.

On October 18, 2023, an arrest warrant was obtained by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) charging Jernigan with armed robbery, firearm use during a felony crime of violence, first-degree assault, theft and numerous firearm‑related offenses. A bench warrant was later issued for Jernigan when he failed to appear in court in March 2025.

Investigators developed information indicating that Jernigan was staying in Martinsburg, West Virginia. On January 29, 2026, CARFTF members, working alongside members of the CCSO Criminal Investigations Division, the Mountain State Fugitive Task Force of the Northern District of West Virginia, and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, located and arrested Jernigan.

He was extradited to Charles County and is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

