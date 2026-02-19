Lexington Park Man Charged with First-Degree Assault After Hotel Knife Incident inn St. Mary’s County

Michael Ryan Norfolk, 36, of Lexington Park, is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and carrying a concealed dangerous weapon, following an incident on February 11, 2026, in Lexington Park.

According to court documents, deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8:44 p.m. to the 46000 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park for a report of a suspicious person with a knife hanging on a hotel room door . A male complainant told deputies that he had contact with Norfolk earlier in the day regarding employment and advised that a male subject who did not reside at the hotel was banging on Room 214 and had a large knife on his person .

Deputies made contact with Norfolk, who was identified in the charging documents as the suspect . Investigators also spoke with an adult male victim who reported that Norfolk had used a room key to enter his hotel room and then used a key card to enter another room to retrieve his belongings .

According to the statement of probable cause, the adult male victim told deputies that an argument occurred inside the room and that Norfolk became “very aggressive,” telling him to “shut your mouth” and using profanity . The victim alleged that Norfolk threatened him with a knife, stating that Norfolk said he would stab him in the neck .

A deputy reported observing a knife in Norfolk’s pocket and described it as a large black folding knife . The adult male victim described the weapon as “a large black knife, approximately the length of his forearm” .

Charging documents state that Norfolk denied having a knife or assaulting anyone during questioning . Deputies later recovered a folding knife and took Norfolk into custody . Court records indicate that surveillance video from the location was captured as part of the investigation .

Norfolk is formally charged with one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of carrying a concealed dangerous weapon .

During his initial appearance on February 12, 2026, a District Court commissioner ordered that Norfolk be held without bond, finding a reasonable likelihood that he poses a danger to the safety of the alleged victim, another person, or the community . As a condition of any future release, Norfolk was ordered not to contact or harass the adult male victim .

A bail review hearing was scheduled for February 13, 2026, at the District Court in Leonardtown . The case remains pending in St. Mary’s County District Court.

