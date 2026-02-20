NAS Patuxent River’s Gate 1 and Webster Outlying Field’s Main Gate Closures This Morning – Friday, Feb. 20, 2026
NAS Patuxent River’s Gate 1 and Webster Outlying Field’s Main Gate will experience closures Friday, Feb. 20, 2026 for scheduled maintenance.
NAS Pax River Gate 1 – Closed Feb. 20, 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Drivers should use Pa River Gate 2 during this time.
Webster Field Main Gate – Closed Feb. 20, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Drivers should use Webster Field’s Back Gate during this time.
