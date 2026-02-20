Great Mills vs. Leonardtown Staff Basketball Game to Benefit Pediatric Cancer Research

Students at Great Mills High School are inviting the community to pack the gym on March 12, 2026, for a staff basketball showdown that will raise money for pediatric cancer treatment and research.

The Great Mills High School Mini-THON club will host a charity basketball game featuring Great Mills High School staff taking on Leonardtown High School staff.

The game will tip off at 6:00 p.m. in the Great Mills High School gym. Admission is $6 per ticket, with all proceeds benefiting Mini-THON, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to funding pediatric cancer research and supporting children and families impacted by the disease.

Organizers say the event is designed to bring Southern Maryland together for a cause that affects thousands of families nationwide. Funds raised will contribute directly to efforts aimed at improving treatments and advancing research for childhood cancer.

“This is more than just a basketball game,” said Claire, a student leader with the Great Mills High School Mini-THON club. “It’s a chance for our schools and our community to stand together and show support for kids who are fighting cancer.”

Students, families, alumni, and community members are encouraged to attend and help fill the stands in support of the cause.