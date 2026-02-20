UPDATE: Fire Marshal Investigating Fatal Mechanicsville House Fire

UPDATE @ 10:45 a.m.: Upon completing searches along the first and second floors. Firefighters have located one victim deceased.

Heavy equipment is responding to assist investigators and firefighters as the house is unstable with collapses, unstable flooring and severe hoarding conditions.

Police and Maryland State Fire Marshals on scene with the investigation ongoing.

Further updates and additional information will be provided when it becomes available.

No injuries to First Responders reported.

UPDATE @ 8:22 a.m.: Firefighters continue to operate on the scene of the fire. Crews reporting a partial collapse of the residence along with spongy floors and extreme hoarding conditions while encountering fire throughout the basement, first and second floors of the residence.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal is responding to the scene with the cause under investigation. Firefighters are still searching for one occupant with unknown status if they were in the residence at the time of the fire.

No occupants have been located as of 8:30 a.m., and further updates will be provided when they become available.

UPDATE @ 7:05 a.m: Firefighters have three handlines in operation – Incident command declaring this is a exterior operation only, due to unsafe housing conditions with crews reporting heavy hoarding conditions and unable to enter the home.

Fire is through the roof/throughout the second floor – Firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Waldorf, Hughesville, Bay District and other departments are still responding to the scene- Avoid and expect extended closures at Golden Beach Road / Mason Drive

Working Fire Incident has been dispatched which has alerted additional crews from St. Mary’s, Charles and Prince George’s County.

2/20/2026 @ 6:43 p.m.: On Friday, February 20, 2026, at approximately 6:40 a.m., firefighters from St. Mary’s and Charles County were dispatched to the 39000 block of Walnut Circle in Mechanicsville, for the reported house on fire with possible entrapment.

Dispatchers advised they were receiving multiple 911 calls reporting the house was on fire with unknown occupancy and entrapment.

Crews are on the scene as of 6:47 a.m., with fire showing from the second floor.

Golden Beach Road at Mason Drive in Mechanicsville will have extended delays / complete closures due to a working house fire.

Mason Drive, Vincent Circle and Walnut Circle IS CLOSED = Do NOT RUN OVER HOSE LINES

Firefighters from St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles County are responding to Walnut Circle for the multiple 911 callers reporting a house on fire.

Avoid the area and expect extended delays for firefighting operations.

