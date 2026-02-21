UPDATE: Karen Krenzler age 69, Killed in Mechanicsville House Fire – Investigation Ongoing

A joint investigation between the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues after a house fire claimed the life of a Mechanicsville woman early Friday morning.

On Friday, February 20, 2026, at approximately 6:40 a.m., firefighters from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to 39580 Walnut Circle for a reported house fire with possible entrapment.

Firefighters arrived within minutes of dispatch to find heavy fire conditions throughout the two-story residence.

As crews attempted to make entry with handlines, they were met with heavy fire and extensive hoarding conditions within the home.

Due to safety concerns, firefighters were forced to conduct exterior suppression operations as portions of the structure began to collapse.

With the assistance of heavy machinery, Deputy State Fire Marshals remained on scene throughout the day and located the sole occupant deceased within the residence around 10:40 a.m.

Due to the extensive damage, the origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

The victim has been preliminarily identified as Karen Krenzler, 69. Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where positive identification and the cause of death will be determined.

“Severe hoarding conditions create an extremely dangerous environment, allowing fire to spread rapidly while blocking access for both occupants and firefighters,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray. “In situations like this, those conditions can delay rescue efforts and significantly increase the risk of serious injury or loss of life.”

A joint investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the law enforcement agency with jurisdiction is standard procedure for all fatal fire incidents.



