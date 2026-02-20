Be Part of NAVAIR’s 60-Year History: Focused. Faster. Fiercer.

Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) is celebrating its 60th anniversary of supporting naval aviation this year and wants to tell your story. We are searching for current and former employees who have insightful, interesting or unique stories about their time in NAVAIR for use in videos, podcasts, feature stories, social media and more.

Were you there when NAVAIR began supporting a new platform? Were you there when a new program office was stood up? Were you there when a historic aircraft was sun downed? Did you happen to meet a famous pilot or astronaut? Do you know a family member, friend or neighbor who has memories of their time with NAVAIR they would be willing to share? Send them our way!

Everyone has a story to share, and we want to hear yours. Please contact NAVAIR Command Communications at [email protected]. Please send a summary of what you would like to share and the best ways and times to contact you by March 31.

We look forward to telling your story; please check back on our website, www.navair.navy.mil, as we continue the celebration all year long.

