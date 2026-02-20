CSM Hosts “Private Sector Pivot” to Share Resources with Federal Employees and Veterans

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) hosted a virtual program last month for federal employees and military veterans to explore opportunities and local resources available to help begin a career in the private sector.

More than 70 residents from across the region registered for ‘Private Sector Pivot,’ organized by CSM and local partnerships including the Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland, The Maryland Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning, (DWDAL), and Maryland APEX Accelerator.

Together, they offered a comprehensive guide of resources to help workers move into new professional fields. Ellen Flower-Fields, Vice President of Continuing Education and Workforce Education at CSM, told attendees at the event they recognize many people in the region are experiencing a career transition or are looking to make one.

“This presentation is about how to make that transition and what resources are available throughout Maryland to help you reach your goals,” Flowers-Fields said.

The event covered how to reinvent resumes, information on programs for eligible workers, and how to access local career services, workshops, and recruiting events. Presentations were also given on how to navigate new careers, like government contracting, entrepreneurship, and becoming a college instructor.



James Vasquez, Southern Regional Director of the Maryland Small Business Development Center (SBDC) said the high participation is a testament to the interest and need in the community.

“Members of our community are searching for guidance on how to navigate new opportunities, and for some, that support is a lifesaver,” Vasquez said. “They already have the skill set that carries over to a new career, they just need some help understanding how to apply it.”

The SBDC provides no-cost training and professional, confidential business consultation for new and existing businesses in Southern Maryland. That support resonated with one attendee, who reached out to CSM following the event, saying:

“I really appreciate hearing about the events that were afforded to me as a former supervisor and even touched upon my aspirations to becoming an entrepreneur. The most highlighted experience received today was the genuine and friendly nature our Maryland leaders.”

Kelly Winters, Executive Director of Workforce Development, said many people misunderstand what it means to be a part-time instructor and how they qualify. During the presentation, Winters walked through the differences between academic faculty and workforce instructors and provided a step-by-step guide to moving into an instructor role.

“Real-world experience is incredibly valuable,” Winters said. “We’re looking for subject-matter experts who understand how learned skills are used in the real world. This event is a great opportunity for people to realize being an instructor is something they are qualified to do, and it’s a path they could really thrive going down.”

Since the event on January 29, Winters has received eight applications from participants interested in being workforce instructors.

A full recording of the virtual event is available on the event webpage. Contact information for additional information on resources can be found in the video presentation.