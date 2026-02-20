One Transported to Trauma Center, One to Hospital After Trash Truck Overturns in Indian Head

On Friday, February 20, 2026, at approximately 10:00 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Smallwood Church Road and Marvin Drive in Indian Head, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a large vehicle.

911 callers reported a trash truck was overturned with two injured.

Crews arrived on scene to confirm a single trash truck on its side with both occupants out of the vehicle, with no entrapment, and no fuel leaks or hazmat.

Emergency medical services transported a 38-year-old male to an area hospital with minor injuries.

A 32-year-old male was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with injuries.