PG County Man Sentenced to 3 Years for Assaulting MPD Officer With ATV

Gerard Stokes, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, was sentenced to 36 months in prison for driving an ATV into an MPD officer on March 15, 2025, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

Stokes pled guilty to one count of felony assault on a police officer in December 2025, in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. The Honorable Errol Arthur sentenced Stokes to 36 months of incarceration, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

“Today, my office held accountable a criminal who attacked two Metropolitan Police Department officers by driving into them with his ATV. He will now spend 3 years behind bars,” said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro. “The assault on any law enforcement officer will absolutely not be tolerated and my office will continue to aggressively pursue criminals who commit these violent, egregious attacks.”

According to the government’s evidence, on March 15, 2025, officers were patrolling the area of 1442 U Street NW, Washington D.C., when they noticed a group of individuals on All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) loitering outside of a gas station. The officers drove toward the group at the gas station and got out of their cruiser to approach the group.

Stokes then popped a wheelie and drove his ATV directly at two of the MPD officers, clipping one officer in the shoulder and striking the other officer head-on, dragging her under the ATV for approximately fifteen feet. As a result of Stokes’s actions, the officer who was struck head-on suffered multiple lacerations to the head and face, a concussion and a fractured jaw.

Detectives were able to identify Stokes as the driver of the ATV based on his distinctive clothing, helmet and blue ATV, which were captured in CCTV footage of the incident.

Stokes was arrested on August 16, 2025, and has been in custody since his arrest.

Joining in the announcement was Interim Chief Jeffery Carroll of the Metropolitan Police Department.

In announcing the sentence, U.S. Attorney Pirro and Interim Chief Carroll commended the work of those who investigated the case from the Metropolitan Police Department. They also acknowledged the work of Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kadian Carter and Maggie Sullivan, who prosecuted the case.