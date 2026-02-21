Winter Storm Watch in Effect for Southern Maryland

Effective Saturday, February 21, 2026, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Anne Arundel, Central and Southeast Howard, Calvert, and St. Mary’s Counties, from Sunday, February 22nd to to Monday morning, February 23rd, 2026.

WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 inches or more are possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially Sunday night into Monday morning. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS – Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Tonight – A chance of rain, mainly after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Rain before 1pm, then rain and snow. High near 39. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night – Snow. Low around 29. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Monday – Snow likely before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.