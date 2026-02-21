Two Prince George’s County Men Arrested After Maryland State Police Seize Five Ghost Guns, Improvised Explosive Device From Home in Allegany County

Maryland State Police arrested and charged two Prince George’s County men with firearm-related charges after seizing five ghost guns and an improvised explosive device from a residence in Cumberland.

The accused are identified as Darnell Demond Levy Jr., 21, and Paul Thomas Baylor III, 21, both of Bowie, Maryland. Levy and Baylor are charged with possession of a firearm without a serial number, loaded handgun on a person, reckless endangerment, and other related charges.

They are currently at the Allegany County Detention Center being held without bond. Additional charges are expected.

On February 19, troopers from the Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack responded to the 13000 block of Tulip Street in Cresaptown for a firearms complaint.

As troopers arrived on scene, they heard a gunshot. As they approached the residence, they observed a firearm lying on the ground and made contact with two individuals, later identified as Levy and Baylor, outside of the residence.

An authorized search warrant was conducted at the residence and resulted in the seizure of five ghost guns and more than 600 rounds of ammunition. A ghost gun is a firearm that is not properly registered or traceable. Investigators also located and seized a 3D printer that was actively printing a fire control unit (FCU) for a Glock firearm.

Additionally, a homemade improvised explosive device (IED) was located inside the kitchen of the residence. A bomb squad from the Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested and subsequently confirmed that the IED was a live device. The IED was rendered safe and removed from the residence without incident by bomb technicians.

Troopers from Maryland State Police Strategic Operations Group and Allegany County Narcotics Task Force also responded to the scene. The Allegany County Narcotics Task Force is a cooperative effort between the Maryland State Police, Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, the Cumberland Police Department, and the States Attorney’s Office in Allegany County, and is part of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Allegany County Drug Initiative.

