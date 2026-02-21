PG County Schools Employee and Dance Academy Founder Indicted on Alleged Child Sex Abuse Crimes

A Prince George’s County Public Schools’ employee made his initial appearance in federal court in connection with alleged child sexual abuse crimes.

Xaviour Smith, 28, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, is charged with five counts of producing child sexual abuse material.

Smith is also the founder of 1101 Dance Academy, Inc., in Temple Hills, which serves youths aged 8-18.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the indictment with Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Baltimore Field Office, and Chief George Nader, Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD).

According to the indictment, between March and August 2025, Smith persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced three minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct. Smith exploited the minors for the purpose of producing visual depictions of sexually explicit conduct.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. Individuals charged by indictment are presumed innocent until proven guilty at a later criminal proceeding.

If convicted, Smith faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison for each of the five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge determines sentencing after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Hayes commended the FBI and PGPD for their work in the investigation. Ms. Hayes also thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Brooke Oki who is prosecuting the federal case.

