UPDATE: Two Dead, One Critically Injured After Tree Falls On Vehicle in Calvert County

UPDATE 2/23/2026: On February 22, 2026, at approximately 4:44 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the area of North Solomons Island Road (MD Route 2) near Aspen Wood Drive in Sunderland for a reported serious motor vehicle collision.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle traveling northbound on Route 2 was struck by a falling tree that entered the roadway.

The vehicle was occupied by the driver, Michael Lee Simpson, 60, of Deale; front passenger, Virginia Marie Quesenberry, 43, of Chesapeake Beach; and rear passenger, James Randall Detoto Sr., 62, of Chesapeake Beach.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and located all three occupants entrapped within the vehicle. Simpson and Quesenberry were pronounced deceased at the scene. Detoto was transported to a local trauma center with critical injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or events leading up to the collision is asked to contact DFC Samuel Grierson at 301-956-4488 or [email protected]

The investigation remains ongoing.



Due to weather, extra caution is urged as high winds are still expected to hit our region along with multiple inches of snow. A Snow Emergency Plan is already in effect for Calvert County