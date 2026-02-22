School and Government Closures for Southern Maryland on Monday, February 23, 2026

CALVERT: Calvert County Public Schools will be closed on Monday, February 23, 2026. Code RED for staff.

CHARLES: Charles County public schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. There is a Code Two, which is a two-hour delayed arrival, for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff who follow the code system. If needed, CCPS will reassess the staff code. There will be no CCPS after-school or evening activities on Monday, Feb. 23

ST. MARY’S: All Schools and Offices are Closed on February 23, 2026

ANNE ARUNDEL: No call yet – 6:30 p.m.

PRINCE GEORGE’S: Monday, February 23, 2026 – Code Orange – Schools and offices will open with a two hour delay. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL must report to work on time and are not eligible for liberal leave. We are closely monitoring the weather forecast for Monday and will reevaluate in the morning. Any change to the status of schools will be announced by 5 a.m.

NAS Patuxent River, Webster Outlying Field, and Navy Recreation Center Solomons: Operating under Restricted Access due to Weather February 22-23, 2026 – Due to forecasted weather conditions, NAS Patuxent River has updated its operational status to Restricted Access for all but Mission Essential Personnel beginning 8 p.m. Sunday, February 22, 2026 through Monday, February 23, 2026.

Mission Essential personnel must report to work as previously scheduled; these are personnel designated as those performing duties that are critical to the operations of security, emergency management, public safety, and other crucial operations. Non-Mission Essential personnel should not report to work.

Pax River Child and youth Programs will be closed Monday, Feb. 23.

Personnel with questions about their reporting status should check with their immediate chain of command. Please continue to watch NAS Patuxent River social media feeds for updates to the base’s operational status.