Maryland Under State of Emergency, Liberal Leave in Effect for Maryland State Government As Winter Storm Hits

Governor Wes Moore declared a State of Emergency as the threat of a powerful winter storm impacts Maryland through Monday, February 23.

Travel tonight and overnight will be extremely hazardous, especially in areas under a blizzard warning. Marylanders are urged to avoid travel, to follow local forecasts, to stay prepared for winter storm hazards, and to prepare for power outages.

Liberal leave is in effect for Maryland State government on Monday, February 23.

Snow Emergency Plans are now in effect in Calvert, Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties. All vehicles parked along snow emergency routes must be moved or will be towed. This ensures first responders can operate safely and crews can restore safe travel conditions quickly.