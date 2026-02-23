Maryland Under State of Emergency, Liberal Leave in Effect for Maryland State Government As Winter Storm Hits

February 22, 2026

Governor Wes Moore declared a State of Emergency as the threat of a powerful winter storm impacts Maryland through Monday, February 23.

Travel tonight and overnight will be extremely hazardous, especially in areas under a blizzard warning. Marylanders are urged to avoid travel, to follow local forecasts, to stay prepared for winter storm hazards, and to prepare for power outages.

Liberal leave is in effect for Maryland State government on Monday, February 23.

Snow Emergency Plans are now in effect in Calvert, Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties. All vehicles parked along snow emergency routes must be moved or will be towed. This ensures first responders can operate safely and crews can restore safe travel conditions quickly.

This entry was posted on February 22, 2026 at 9:19 pm and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, County, More News, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.