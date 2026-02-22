Snow Emergency Plan in Effect for Calvert County – 2/22/2026

The Maryland State Police has activated the Snow Emergency Plan for Calvert County, effective 3:00 p.m. on February 22, 2026. Current weather conditions and forecasts indicate that normal vehicular travel is, or will soon become, extremely hazardous.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to stay off roadways whenever possible. Doing so will allow emergency responders and State Highway Administration (SHA) personnel to more quickly respond to incidents and safely clear roadways in preparation for a return to normal travel conditions.

While the Snow Emergency Plan is in effect, motorists are reminded of the following restrictions:

Travel on Snow Emergency Routes: A person may not drive or attempt to drive a motor vehicle, other than a motorcycle, on any highway that is designated and appropriately signposted as a snow emergency route and for which a snow emergency has been declared and is in effect, unless the vehicle is equipped with chains or snow tires on at least one wheel at each end of a driving axle.

Parking on Snow Emergency Routes: A person may not park a vehicle on any highway that is designated and appropriately signposted as a snow emergency route and for which a snow emergency has been declared and is in effect.

The Department of State Police or the police of any political subdivision of this State may have any vehicle parked in violation of this subsection towed from the highway.

Road conditions will continue to be closely monitored, and the Snow Emergency Plan will be lifted once roadways are deemed safe for normal vehicular travel.

Motorists can view current road conditions before traveling by visiting https://chart.maryland.gov/.