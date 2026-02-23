UPDATE @ 7:45 a.m.: 100 Active Outages for SMECO Leaves 13,000 Without Power – Crews Continue to Work After Winter Storm Causes Damage Across Region

UPDATE @ 7:45 A.M.: SMECO currently has over 100 active outage reports, affecting over 13,000 customers.

SMECO remains working throughout the region with over 13,000 without power and over 100 active outages. Some workers have been on shift working to restore outages for over 13 hours.

View active outages or report an outage by clicking here.

Thank you to all of our First Responders, linemen and State Highway workers and plow trucks who have worked around the clock!

The Snow Emergency Plan for St. Mary’s County is also still currently in effect. Residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel and to stay off the roads, when possible, to allow emergency responders and snow removal crews to operate safely and efficiently.

UPDATE @ 4:45 a.m., SMECO reports over 70 active outages affecting 3,146 customers.

As a reminder, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s County schools ARE CLOSED Monday, February 23, 2026.

UPDATE 4/23/2026 @ 4:00 A.M.: SMECO has over 60 active incidents which leave 1,168 without power.

Crews continue to battle trees on lines, downed wires, fires and blown transformers throughout the region.

2/22/2026: SMECO is currently on scene of multiple trees on wires, blown transformers, and outages across the region.

As of 9:54 p.m., over 48 active outages are reported affecting over 6,500 customers. View active outages or report an outage by clicking here.

Active closures / Alerts –

Lexington Park Southbound Three Notch Road in the area of Great Mills Road – Single vehicle crash with police on scene.

Hermanville Road near Greenleaf Road – one lane CLOSED due to tree down

Old Rolling Road lane closed for SMECO due to blown transformer

Three Notch Road Northbound at Point Lookout Road – Single vehicle crash – First responders enroute to the scene

POINT LOOKOUT RD @ SAINT MARGARETS DR due to tree on wires – SMECO on scene

