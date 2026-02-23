St. Mary’s County Government Announces February 23rd Closures – Public Schools Closed – NAS Patuxent River Restricted Access for all but Mission Essential Personnel

The Winter Storm Warning in effect for St. Mary’s County until through 10 a.m., February 23, 2026. Schools are closed. NAS Patuxent River, Webster Outlying Field, and Navy Recreation Center Solomons remains under Restricted Access for all but Mission Essential Personnel.

SMECO remains working throughout the region with over 13,000 without power and over 100 active outages. Some workers have been on shift for over 13 hours. Thank you to all of our First Responders, linemen and State Highway workers and plow trucks who have worked around the clock!

The Snow Emergency Plan for St. Mary’s County is also still currently in effect. Residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel and to stay off the roads, when possible, to allow emergency responders and snow removal crews to operate safely and efficiently.

Due to inclement weather, St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) administrative offices will be closed on Monday, February 23, 2026. This closure includes:

Circuit and District Courts

Convenience Centers and the St. Andrews Landfill

Department of Recreation & Parks programs, facilities * , and museums

home-delivered meals St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resources Center

St. Mary’s County Libraries

St. Mary’s Transit System (STS)

The Metropolitan Commission (MetCom) Administrative Offices

For more information on SMCG programs and operations, visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov