Honoring The Legacy of Historic Bluegrass: The Country Gentlemen – March, 22nd, 2026 Concert

The next concert in the Southern Maryland Bluegrass Series will take place on Sunday March 22 and will feature Calvert County’s own, Mike Phipps and his band The Country Gentlemen Show. It’s the fifth concert of the season and will take place at the Calvert Elks in Prince Frederick, located at 1015 Dares Beach Road. The concert will begin at 2:00 PM.

Few names in the bluegrass world are as celebrated as The Country Gentlemen. Their harmonious blend of traditional and contemporary styles has made a lasting impact on the genre. Today, The Country Gentlemen Show, composed of talented musicians, carries the legacy of honoring the original band’s music and spirit. While honoring the past, they’re looking into future. Their latest album “Yesterday and Tomorrow” is a testament to this, featuring new, original material. This project shows the band’s commitment to evolving while respecting the roots from which they grew.

This band is a tribute in the truest sense, and they breathe new life into the original songs that were made famous by the Country Gentlemen. Along with Mike Phipps on vocals and guitar, Lynwood Lunsford on banjo and vocals, Darren Beachley on Resophonic Guitar and vocals, Wayne Lanham on Mandolin, Fiddle and vocals and Eric Marshall on bass and vocals, the band brings a wealth of experience and passion to the stage.



The Country Gentlemen Show will ensure that the music of The Country Gentlemen continues to resonate with current fans while reaching new ones. The Country Gentlemen Show is a journey that will take you back to the seventies and eighties’ sound of Charlie Waller & the Country Gentlemen. Their music is a bridge between the past and the future.

Leader and original member Mike Phipps is a Calvert native making his home in Owings where he operates his family farm. He began playing mandolin and singing while in his teens. The first bluegrass band he saw in person was The Country Gentlemen, who performed at his high school. He has performed in several bands around the Washington, DC area. He was also a member of the popular Southern Maryland-based band, The Dixie Ramblers. Later working with fellow Southern Marylander, Jay Armsworthy (Jay Armsworthy & Eastern Tradition), playing mandolin and singing lead/baritone. His love of Classic Country Music and the influence of Bluegrass artists, such as Charlie Waller and John Duffey, contributed highly to his current musical style which led him to be invited to be a part of a “Tribute to the Country Gentlemen.” A recording project along with former Gents member, Bill Yates. The success of this recording is what is led to the Country Gentlemen Show.

Now in its fourth year at the Calvert Elks, Southern Maryland Bluegrass series will continue to host leading artists. Upcoming acts include Special Consensus on April 19 and closing out the season on May 3 The Kody Norris Show (originally scheduled for February 1).

Tickets for each concert are $23.00 per person. They will be sold at the door. For more information, visit www.somdbluegrass.com or call 301-737-3004. Food will be available for sale from Noon til 2 pm and the show starts at 2 pm. The doors open at approximately 12:00. Media sponsorship is provided by Bluegrass Country Radio.