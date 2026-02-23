Sheehy Hyundai of Waldorf Donates $3,000 to the Southern Maryland Food Bank to Help Fight Hunger

Sheehy Hyundai of Waldorf recently donated $3,000 to the Southern Maryland Food Bank, supporting its mission to provide meals, emergency supplies, and hunger-relief services to individuals and families facing food insecurity throughout Southern Maryland.

“At Sheehy, giving back to the community is a core value,” said Max Cho, General Manager of Sheehy Hyundai of Waldorf. “We’re proud to support the Southern Maryland Food Bank and help provide meals and relief to families who need it most.”

The Southern Maryland Food Bank, a program of United Way of Southern Maryland, provides critical assistance to residents experiencing crisis situations. The organization relies heavily on community partnerships and donations to purchase food, supplies, and resources needed for meal delivery programs and direct outreach.

“Because of Sheehy Hyundai’s generosity, more children, seniors, and families will have access to nutritious meals during a time when demand for our services remains high,” said , , Southern Maryland Food Bank. “Together, we’re making sure our neighbors have one less worry during difficult moments.”



The partnership with the Southern Maryland Food Bank is part of Sheehy Auto Stores’ ongoing Sheehy Cares community initiative, through which the dealership group supports local nonprofits and strengthens neighborhoods across the Mid-Atlantic region.

About the Southern Maryland Food Bank: The Southern Maryland Food Bank provides hunger relief to individuals and families across Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties. Through partner agencies, emergency meal programs, and direct service initiatives, the Food Bank distributes food and resources to those experiencing crisis situations. For more information or to donate, visit: www.unitedwaysomd.org/foodbank.

About Sheehy Auto Stores, Inc: Celebrating 60 years of service in 2026, Sheehy Auto Stores is a family-owned automotive group founded in 1966 and rooted in the Mid-Atlantic communities it serves. Ranked among the nation’s top dealer groups by Automotive News and recognized as a Top Workplace by The Washington Post, Richmond Times-Dispatch, and The Baltimore Sun (2024–2025), Sheehy operates 25+ dealerships representing many of the industry’s most trusted brands, including Ford, Toyota, Honda, Lexus, INFINITI, Subaru, Mazda, GMC, Volkswagen, Volvo, Hyundai, Genesis, Lincoln, and Nissan. Guided by a commitment to building lasting relationships based on trust, Sheehy continues to invest in both its people and the communities it serves. Through Sheehy Cares, the company donated more than $1 million in 2025 alone, reinforcing a legacy of giving that spans six decades. Learn more at www.sheehy.com.