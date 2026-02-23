SMADC Launches “So.MD Livestock Breeders Guide” to Connect Local Producers and Buyers

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is proud to announce the launch of the So.MD Livestock Breeders Guide. This new online resource is designed to bridge the gap between farm and field, connecting farmers, homesteaders, and consumers with reputable livestock breeders across the region.

Sourcing high-quality, locally raised livestock has never been easier. The So.MD Livestock Breeders Guide serves as the definitive directory for the region’s agricultural community, facilitating direct connections between dedicated producers and those looking to invest in premium stock.

Bridging the Gap Between Farm and Field The guide features a diverse array of species suited for commercial operations, hobby farms, and everything in between. Listings currently include:

Cattle: From beef herds to dairy starters.

Goats & Sheep: High-quality small ruminants for meat, fiber, or milk.

Swine: Reputable bloodlines for local pork production.

Poultry: Heritage breeds and productive layers/broilers.

Specialty Livestock: Unique offerings tailored to niche markets.

“With the launch of the So.MD Livestock Breeders Guide, we are excited to enhance the connection between livestock producers and consumers, ensuring that our community has access to high-quality, locally raised livestock,” said Shelby Watson-Hampton, SMADC Director.

Please Note: The So.MD Livestock Breeders Guide includes voluntary listings as submitted by producers and is not intended to be an endorsement by SMADC of any particular farm or business. Buyers utilizing the businesses and producers listed must do so at their own discretion.

Why the Guide Matters – For buyers, the directory simplifies the search for local quality. It allows consumers and homesteaders to skip the middleman and communicate directly with breeders who prioritize animal welfare. It ensures access to livestock raised in the local climate and soil, fostering confidence in the purchase.

For producers, the guide serves as a spotlight on Southern Maryland’s rich agricultural heritage. It offers a platform to increase visibility among a targeted audience of serious buyers, strengthen networks within the local farming community, and showcase expertise in quality breeding.

View the Guide – To view the complete So.MD Livestock Breeders Guide, visit https://online.flippingbook.com/view/601732125/ or explore all of our resource guides at https://smadc.com/guides/.

Whether looking to expand a commercial herd, start a new backyard flock, or promote a farm’s hard work, this guide is the region’s go-to community tool. Farmers interested in listing their livestock in the guide are encouraged to contact SMADC directly at [email protected].

For more information, contact the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission at [email protected].

About SMADC – The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC) is a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland. SMADC is committed to supporting farmers and the future of agriculture in the region.