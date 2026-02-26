Firefighters Quickly Contain and Extinguish Large Brush Fire in Leonardtown Despite Terrain Complications

On Monday, February 23, 2026, at approximately 5:36 p.m., firefighters from Leonardtown were dispatched to the area of Maypole Road and Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported brush fire.

Leonardtown VFD Engine 11 arrived on location to find multiple large piles of cut timber on fire off the road way. Engine 11 requested the brush fire task force to be started and 2 additional tankers.

This brought additional firefighters from Leonardtown, Hollywood and Seventh District to the scene.

Units worked together in extremely muddy conditions for over an hour to extinguish multiple piles of logs on fire.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.



911 callers reported seeing flames and smoke in the area.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large fire in the woods approximately 600 feet off the roadway from Maypole Road in the area of R G Way.

A brush fire task force has been dispatched which has alerted firefighters from Leonardtown, Hollywood, and Seventh District.

Firefighters are on the scene and extinguishing the fire.

Maypole Road will have extended delays at times as tankers will utilize CVS Pharmacy as the closest water supply point to shuttle water to and from the scene.

Use caution in the area and expect delays.

