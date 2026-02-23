Indian Head House Fire Displaces Family of Five, Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Fire and Rescue Multiple Dogs from Home

On Monday, February 23, 2026, at approximately 3:20 p.m., firefighters responded to the Oak Street in Indian Head, for the reported house on fire.

911 callers reported their neighbors house was on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in under 4 minutes and found fire showing from the single story residence with three occupants out of the home reporting animals trapped inside.

Crews quickly made entry with attack lines and reported a fire in the kitchen with extensions into the attic.

Two dogs were quickly removed from the residence by firefighters, with all three dogs, two adults and three children accounted for.

The American Red Cross was requested to the scene to assist the displaced family.

Incident command reported a wind driven fire with live wires down hampered fire suppression efforts. Command requested SMECO and the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

No known injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation and is believed to have started on the exterior near the power meter of the residence.