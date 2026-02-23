Navy Declares Initial Operational Capability for SDB II on Super Hornet

The U.S. Navy recently declared initial operational capability for the Small Diameter Bomb II on the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, marking a significant advancement in the fleet’s precision-strike technology.

The weapon, also known as the StormBreaker, saw its first operational use on the Super Hornet during a limited early operational capability in 2025, proving real-world validation of the bomb’s performance on the platform.

With SDB II, Super Hornets can now engage moving and stationary targets in all weather conditions and rapidly changing environments. The weapon features a tri-mode seeker that integrates infrared, millimeter-wave radar and semi-active laser guidance. This technology allows the bomb to see through fog, smoke and rain. As a network-enabled weapon, it supports in-flight target updates from air or ground controllers, providing increased flexibility during dynamic missions.

“Bringing SDB II to the fleet gives our air crews a reliable way to hit targets in adverse weather conditions,” said Tyler Alt, Navy SDB II program manager. “This isn’t just about a new weapon; it lays the foundation for future Super Hornet weapon capabilities to provide the flexibility to update a mission in real time, even after the bomb has been released.”

Led by the U.S. Air Force, the SDB II joint-interest program is already operational on the F-15E. It is currently being integrated across other platforms, including the F-16C/D and F-35.

The Navy’s portion of the program is managed by the Precision Strike Weapons Program Office (PMA-201). The office is responsible for delivering the Navy’s air-to-ground precision guided weapons, general purpose bombs and aircraft armament equipment.

