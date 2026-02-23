PG County Man Charged with Murder for September 2025 Stabbing After Court Finds Probable Cause

Shawn Conway, 50, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, was charged today for second degree murder while armed, in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

Judge Dayna Dayson found probable cause to charge Conway following a preliminary hearing which was held on February 18, 2026, in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. Judge Dayson also ordered the defendant’s continued detention at D.C. Jail.

According to court documents, at approximately 3:53 a.m., on September 13, 2025, 9-1-1 calls were placed to the Office of Unified Communications for the report of a stabbing victim in front of 2000 14th Street NW. The first responding patrol officers located a male victim laying on the sidewalk in front of the location, suffering from apparent sharp force injuries to the body.

The victim, later identified as Jermaine Foster, was unconscious and unresponsive. Members of the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to Howard University Hospital in NW, where despite all lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at 4:41 a.m.

Based on several witness interviews coupled with social media postings and surveillance video footage, the defendant was identified as the person seen stabbing the victim several times.

Joining the announcement was Interim Chief Jeffery Carroll of the Metropolitan Police Department.

This case is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nebiyu Feleke.

A complaint or indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.