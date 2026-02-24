Craig Ives Judd passed away peacefully at his home on February 7, 2026, with his loving family by his side. He was 80 years old.

Born on July 3, 1945, in North Hampton, Massachusetts, Craig was the son of the late Frederick W. Judd and Barbara Ives Judd. He built a life defined by dedication to his family, faith, and the simple joys of working with his hands.

On December 21, 1984, Craig married the love of his life, Winifred Mae Gateau, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Hollywood, Maryland. Together they shared 41 wonderful years of marriage filled with devotion, partnership, and love. Winifred, affectionately known as “Angel,” remained faithfully by his side throughout their life together.

Craig worked as an Engineering Technician for DynCorp, where he applied his technical skill and strong work ethic. Outside of his career, he was a proud member of Knights of Columbus Council #7914 where he held the Grand Knight position for 4 years and he was an active participant in the St. Mary’s Rod and Classic Cars Club. He had a deep appreciation for craftsmanship and mechanics, especially enjoying work on old cars, airplanes, and his beloved Alfa Spider. Craig found happiness in staying busy—whether tending to yard work, tackling projects around the house, or simply working with his hands. He took pride in caring for his home and helping others whenever he could and spending time with his daughters, grandkids and great grandkids.

Craig is survived by his devoted wife, Winifred (Angel) Judd; his daughters, Deborah Finch Musser (Jon) of Callaway, MD, and Angela Wathen (Shawn) of Colton’s Point, MD. He was a proud and loving grandfather to Donald Finch Jr. (Karen), Lisa Deaderick (Josh), Kimberly Beachy (Shane), and Christine Bussard (Tim). He was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren: Dominic Pahel, Maddox Pahel, Chandler Finch, Landon Finch, Aiden Beachy, Hunter Beachy, Allison Bussard, and Mason Bussard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick W. Judd and Barbara Ives Judd.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, February 23, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a time of remembrance from the Knights of Columbus at 10:45 a.m., followed by a Mass celebrated by Father Raymond Schmidt at 11:00 a.m., all at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 St. Johns Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Memorial contributions may be made to Knights of Columbus Council 7914, 43950 St. Johns Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Condolences to the family may be left at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.