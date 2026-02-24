Karl Anthony Scherer, 85, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away surrounded by his children on February 7, 2026.

Karl was born in Washington, DC, on April 7, 1940, to the late Karl Augustus Scherer and Doris Rita Scherer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Weathers) Scherer.

Karl is survived by his three children, who he referred to as his Guardian Angels: Debbie (Sonny) Nichols, Tammy (Richie) Soltis, and Sean (Missy) Scherer, with his former wife, Shirley M. Bartee. Beloved grandchildren: Hollyn (Sean) Wolthers, Arden (Eric) Johnson, Briana Boswell, Brianna Scherer, Lt. Nathan Scherer, USN, and Ashley Ferrari, brother: Tommy (Patty) Scherer, and sister Rita (Michael) Widler, and many nieces and nephews.

He cherished his lifelong friendship with Nelda Thomas.

In his younger years, he was an active member of Silver Hill F.D. and served in the Army Reserves. Later in life, he was on the Charles County Fair Board, organized the Spring Festival in St. Mary’s County, was a member of the Lions Club, and the American Legion in Charlotte Hall, MD. He was also instrumental in starting the Southern Maryland Christmas in April event.

Karl was known as a gentleman, with his cowboy hat and beautiful custom boots. He was always there to lend a helping hand when needed. He was polite and still referred to people as “ma’am” and “sir” whether they were older or younger than him. Karl always referred to himself as a “dumb county boy,” which couldn’t be farther from the truth. He could fix anything, a true “MacGyver”.

He worked at The Bureau of Printing and Engraving, owned Karl and Son Pool and Patio in La Plata, MD, built houses, and worked at the U.S. Park Service as the Director of the Presidential Liaison’s Office at the White House.

Karl loved being outdoors and especially by the water. One of his favorite places was Manasota Key, FL. Where you could find him in his beach chair, napping.

Karl loved Corvettes and, through the years, was able to own a few: a 1956, a 1982, and a 2004.

He was a devout Catholic and always had a rosary with him. He was also very involved with St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morganza, MD.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on Monday, February 23, 2026, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, with prayers at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. There will be a private interment at a later date.

