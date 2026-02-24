James “Rusty” Russell Cooper, Sr., of Aquasco, MD, passed away on February 15, 2026, at the age of 59.

Born on December 13, 1966, Rusty was the beloved son of the late Robert Allan Cooper and Helena “Helen” Rae Tayman of Upper Marlboro, MD, who survives him. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert “Mike” Michael Cooper (Upper Marlboro, MD), who was also his best friend.

Rusty married his true love, Lisa Ann Canter, on June 11, 1993. He was the proud father of three children: James “Jimmy” R. Cooper, Jr., from a previous relationship, and Sara Allison Cooper and Travis Michael Cooper, whom he shared with Lisa. Together, Rusty and Lisa built a life filled with laughter and countless shared adventures.

Rusty worked as a truck driver, a profession that suited his independent and free-spirited personality. He was known to take great pride in keeping his work vehicles spotless. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on and driving his classic Ford pickup trucks. Rusty was an excellent cook who occasionally watched cooking programs for inspiration to try new cooking techniques and recipes.

Above all, Rusty was a loving husband, a proud father, a loyal brother, and a good friend. He is survived by his wife, Lisa; his three children – Jimmy (Moseley, VA), Sara, and Travis (both of Aquasco); his mother, Helena “Helen” Cooper (Upper Marlboro); his brother, William “Allan” Cooper (Ann) of Upper Marlboro; and his sister, Margaret “Lynn” Cooper of Upper Marlboro. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Rusty’s memory will live on in good times shared and the love he had for his family.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., with interment at the DeMarr Family Cemetery in Aquasco.

Serving as pallbearers will be Travis Cooper, Dwayne Catterton, Allan Cooper, Hank Cooper, Herby Sullivan, and Chris Knott. Honorary pallbearers will be Sara Cooper, Jimmy Cooper, Bobby Cooper, Lynn Cooper, Joey Tedder, Marty Tayman, and Greg Foster.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James Russell Cooper, Sr.’s honor to American Stroke Association, https://www.stroke.org, or COPD Foundation, https://www.copdfoundation.org.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.