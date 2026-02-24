Charlotte Jean Sampson passed away peacefully on February 10, 2026, with her loving family by her side.

Born on April 6, 1948, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Charlotte was the daughter of Leroy Harrison McCauley, Sr., and Ellen Marie (Newkirk) McCauley. She dedicated many years of service as an administrative secretary with the Charles County Public Schools Human Resources Department and then at Piccowaxen Middle School, where she was known for her dedication, kindness, and strong work ethic.

Charlotte had a deep love for baking, gardening, crafting, and sewing. She was a passionate community advocate and tireless volunteer. Beginning with her time living on Oaks Road in Charlotte Hall and continuing during the time she lived in her beloved Cobb Island Community. She served in numerous roles, including Community Safety and Improvement, Cobb Island Crime Watch, and as President of the Cobb Island Citizens Association. Her commitment to her community reflected her generous spirit and desire to make a difference.

Above all, Charlotte was devoted to her family. She was immensely proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, cherishing every moment spent with them. She loved to share her love of baking with her family, where “pie day” was a family tradition. Every holiday season, Charlotte loved to share her fruitcake, created with her secret recipe, with those she loved. She looked forward to time with family and especially enjoyed sister dinners and treasured the family’s yearly vacations to Emerald Isle, North Carolina.

Charlotte is survived by her beloved husband, Vernon Leslie Sampson; her children, Scott Vernon Sampson (Tina) of Pomfret, Maryland, and Dorothy Marie “Missy” Alvey (Hank) of Mechanicsville, Maryland; her brother, Harold “Kirk” Newkirk McCauley and honorary sister Susan Lynn McCauley of Leonardtown, Maryland; and her sisters, Marsha Ellen Gendron (Paul) of Prince Frederick, Maryland, Catherine Roberta Willis of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Darlene Marie Wade (David) of Rock Point, Maryland, Barbara Eileen Jacobs (Jake) of East Jewett, New York, Carole Louise Fonfara (Jim) of Prince Frederick, Maryland; and sister-in laws; Dawn Marie McDaniel (Mike) and Patricia Ann Payne (Bill) of St. Leonard, Maryland

She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren: Christopher Kershaw (Cathy), Jackie Kershaw, Ellie Walter (Tyler), Stevi Coates (Matt), Garret Alvey, and Jillian Sampson; her uncle, Roland Newkirk; her aunt, Glady’s Ogden; along with many loving great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Leroy Harrison McCauley; her brother-in-law, Paul Gendron; her daughter-in-law, Tina Sampson; her nephew, Roy McCauley; and her niece, Lisa Kay Dalton.

Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation on February 24, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with prayers beginning at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622.

Charlotte’s warmth, strength, and unwavering love for her family and community will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

If you would like to make a donation in Charlotte’s name, donations can be made to the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, https://www.co29.org/.

