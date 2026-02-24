Paul Aime Bibeau, 72, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on February 9, 2026 in Leonardtown, MD. Paul battled numerous health conditions over the years but never let them keep him down. Paul passed peacefully, surrounded by family.

Born on January 11, 1954, in Springfield, Mass, to Aime and Theresa Bibeau, Paul lived a life full of creativity, laughter, and love. He was known for his passion for sketching and drawing, often capturing everyday moments with his talented hand. Paul also enjoyed fishing and had a knack for playing his numbers, always reminding friends and family that their lucky number was just around the corner.

Paul’s love for old rock n roll was infectious, and he was a dedicated fan of the New England Patriots. Above all, he cherished time spent with family and friends, bringing joy and warmth to every gathering. His quick wit, unwavering optimism, and kind spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Paul is survived by his brother, David Bibeau (Sheryl) of Ruskin, FL, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Aime and Theresa Bibeau; brothers, Joseph Bibeau and Roger Bibeau; and sisters, Madeline Buckner, Pauline Rousseau, and Anita Bednarz.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 7th at 2:00 PM at the American Legion, Post 255 in Ridge, Maryland. Family and friends are invited to come together to honor Paul’s life, share memories, and celebrate the lasting impact he made on those around him.

