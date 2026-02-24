June Louise Murray passed away at her home in Leonardtown, Maryland, on Monday, February 9, 2026, surrounded by her family. She was 87 years old.

Born on June 1, 1938, in Cumberland, Maryland, June was the daughter of the late Samuel Robert Brady and June Marie Brady (Leutert). She graduated from Fort Hill High School in 1956. During her youth, she spent several years in Naples, Italy, while her father served in the U.S. Navy—an experience she often reflected on with fondness. Throughout her life, June devoted herself to her family and her faith.

On August 3, 1957, she married the love of her life, William Edward Murray, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cumberland. Together, they shared 59 years of marriage and raised eight children.

June is survived by her children: William E. Murray Jr. of Bramwell, WV; Robert A. Murray of Ocala, FL; Timothy L. Murray of Leonardtown, MD; Stephen F. Murray (Lisa) of Leonardtown, MD; Tambria L. Butler (Jim) of Herndon, VA; and Jonathan A. Murray (Mickey) of Summerfield, FL. She is also survived by her brothers, Robert J. Brady (Sharon) of Amarillo, TX, and Douglas Dunn (Chris) of Stephen’s City, VA. June was blessed with six grandchildren—Brian, Kayla, Jimmy, Brian, Lauren, and Sara—and two great-grandsons, Nathaniel and Matthew.

June and Bill made Leonardtown their home in 1960, where Bill established his chiropractic practice. They remained there until retiring to Florida in 1999. June worked for nine years in the sales department at radio station WKIK, followed by 19 years with the State of Maryland in the assessment office—first in the old courthouse and later at the new governmental center—serving as office manager.

Faith and community were central to June’s life. She was active in every church she attended. She enjoyed bowling, especially duckpin leagues, and found joy in sailing. Over the years, she and Bill owned several sailboats and spent countless hours on the Chesapeake Bay and the Patuxent River. They were longtime members of SIYC, cherishing the friendships they made within the boating community. June loved nothing more than relaxing on the boat with a good book and a bit of shade.

After retiring to Florida, she took up golf and became part of both ladies’ and co-ed groups, valuing the camaraderie as much as the game itself. She returned to Maryland last year to be closer to family when living alone was no longer possible.

June was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her second son, Michael A. Murray; and her youngest son, Patrick M. Murray.

She will be interred privately with her husband at a later date.

