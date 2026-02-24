Chief Richard Arnold “Rick” McNeil, USN, (Ret.), 79, of Leonardtown, MD passed away at Walter Reed Medical Center on February 7, 2026.

Born on March 11, 1946, in Boston, MA, Rick is the son of the late Joseph McNeil and Margaret Elsie (nee: Mulligan) McNeil.

Rick is a 1963 of Weymouth High School in Weymouth, MA. At 17 years old he enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country for 32 dedicated years before retiring as a Chief. He specialized electronic for the P-3, earning many accommodations and medals during his service while travelling across the United States and to many countries. While serving in Alabama, he met the love of his life, Grace Elizabeth Andrews. On June 1, 1968, he married Grace in Weymouth, MA. Together they celebrated over 57 wonderful years of marriage; renewing their wedding vows on their 50th. Anniversary. After retiring from the US Navy, he and his family moved from Pennsylvania to continue working for the Department of Defense at Patuxent River Naval Air Station as a skilled and proficient Engineering Technician until his final retirement. His hobbies included camping, taking many family trips to Virginia with his children, and later took trips with just his wife. He was an avid boater and had an affinity for the water.

Rick is survived by his devoted wife, Grace; daughter, Maureen P. McNeil of Leonardtown, MD; sister, Patricia Harajli (Mahfouz) of Bellingham, MA; brother, Wayne McNeil of Weymouth, MA; and grandson, Mickenzy Ewing. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his daughter, Christine Ewing.

