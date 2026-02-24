Bessie “Christine” Dennis, 93, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House of St. Mary’s on February 13, 2026, with her family by her side.

Christine was born on December 2, 1932, in Bradbury Park, MD (now Suitland, MD) to the late John Henry and Bessie Mae (Cox) Hennen. On August 31, 1950, she married Howard Wendell Dennis Sr, who preceded her in death on May 20, 1992.

Throughout her life, Christine lived in many Maryland towns, as well as Washington DC, Pennsylvania, Alaska, Montana, and Florida, embracing each place she called home. No matter where life took her, she cherished time with her family and took pride in tending her plants. She was especially known for her love for hearts, hummingbirds, and teapots and for spending her days carefully documenting her life in notes that almost always included the date, time, and weather. Christine’s gentle nature was a blessing to all who knew her. She offered warmth, patience, and understanding, leaving a lasting impression on every heart she touched.

She is survived by her children, Howard Dennis Jr. (Melinda) of Port Orange, FL, Nina Brown (Bob) of Hollywood, MD, and Joyce Owens, widow of F.D. “Buddy” Owens, of Leonardtown, MD; her grandchildren, Christine Adams (Richard), Jennifer Vallandingham (Tracy), Ryan Brown (Allison), and Lindsay Bradburn (Bobby); her step-grandchildren; her great-grandchildren, Hailey, Dustin, Trevor, Blaine, Brooke, Indy, and Korben; her step-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Cindy Nahrwold and Maxine Phillips; her sister-in-law, Doris Hennen; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard Dennis Sr; her parents John and Bessie Mae Hennen; her son-in law, F. D. “Buddy” Owens; and her siblings, Randolph Hennen, John W. Hennen, Madeline “Maggie” Mosier, Frank Hennen, Henry “Happy” Hennen, George “Leslie” Hennen, Carrie “Lizzy” Jordan, and Wavelene McDonald.

Family will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, February 27, 2026, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, with a Memorial Service beginning at 12:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, PO Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or a charity of choice.

