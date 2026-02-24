JoAnn Krug (O’Bryhim), born on November 22, 1946, in Washington, D.C., passed away peacefully and surrounded by her husband and children on February 13, 2026, in Leonardtown, Maryland. She was 79 years old.

JoAnn was the beloved wife of David Krug and a devoted mother to her three children: Erik Krug and his wife Mary, Matthew Krug and his wife Amy, and Jessica D’Angelo. She was a cherished grandmother to Danielle Krug, Alexis Krug, Benito D’Angelo, Jr., and Evan D’Angelo. JoAnn is also remembered by her brother James O’Bryhim.

She was preceded in death by her sister Mary Gayda and brother-in-law Joe Gayda; her sister-in-law Ursula O’Bryhim; her brother Robert O’Bryhim; her parents, Susan and Robert O’Bryhim; her nephew Brad Krug; her brother-in-law John Krug; her brother-in-law Sam Carter; her brother-in-law Michael DeFino; and her Mother/Father-in-laws Mary and Harold Krug.

JoAnn fought a long hard battle with metastatic breast cancer. In lieu of flowers or cards, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the American Society in memory of JoAnn. Contributions can be made at: https://raiseyourway.donordrive.com/campaigns/In-Memory-of-JoAnn-Krug

May her memory bring comfort to those who knew and loved her.

