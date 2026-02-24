In the early hours of February 15th, 2026, Nancy Lee Gaither passed away at the age of 97, at home in Leonardtown, MD, after a short battle with several medical complications. She spent her final days exactly as she had always valued her time, surrounded by the love of her family and friends.

Nancy was born on September 27, 1928, and spent her young life in Maryland. She met her husband, Roy, when they both worked at Acacia, and they were married on February 28th, 1948. Together they had their three girls, Sharon, Carol and Betty. After Betty went to first grade, Nancy went back to work at Dart Drug, and was a crossing guard for 20 years. When Roy retired from Acacia, they moved from Friendly, Maryland to Colonial Beach, VA, where they built a life, a home, and a community.

Nancy and Roy could be found out on their boat, Dis Il Do (or Dis Il Do II), fishing with friends, family, or their grandkids. Nancy was the local seamstress at the beach, and there were always people stopping in to drop off or pick up clothes for her to mend. Nancy loved to sew, and to hand quilt. She was hand quilting right up to the end. She was a fantastic cook, famous amongst her grandkids for her pancakes, her pies, and her “traps”. Nancy, herself, enjoyed crabs and all things chocolate, and do not forget her coffee.

Nan, Nanie, or Nuna was an absolute force to be reckoned with. The matriarch of a family centered on strong women…… she led and loved fiercely. Never shy with an opinion, you always knew where you stood with her. Summers for the grandkids was breakfast (Cheerios or if we were lucky, pancakes), fishing in the mornings with packed lunches, home to clean fish, and then swimming in the river until it was time to shower for dinner. Then….. ring cookies and ice cream or sherbert for dessert. We thought she was MAGIC. She always knew who was trying to sneak up on her when she was sewing. She told us that she had eyes in the back of her head, and she proved it regularly. It didn’t occur to us until we were much older that her sewing machine faced the window, and she could see our reflections as we snuck in. She sat through so many performed “radio shows”, coloring marathons, and other cousin drama. It was heaven.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, Sharon Hornbeak (Al), Carol Torline, and Betty Froehlich (Howard); her grandchildren Billy Hornbeak (Kim), Kerri Eagan (Patrick), Gina Kerr (Jeff), Kristie McCary (Zach), Julia Froehlich (Edwiin), and Craig Froehlich (Katie); her great grandchildren Andy Hornbeak, Justin Boffi, Jason Blair, Cheyeanne Kerr, Katelyn Boffi, Brady Hornbeak, Logan Boffi, Jenna Blair, Hayley McCary, Joseph McCary, Ellie Froehlich, Jack Froehlich, Autumn Stroop, Kyra Stroop, Matthew Eagan and Connor Eagan; and her great-great grandchildren Reid Mowbray, Mateo Kerr, and another great great grandson coming in August that she was excited to meet.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Roy Gaither, her parents, her five brothers and one sister.

A service will be held on Tuesday, February 24th, 2026 at Brinsfield Funeral Home located at: 22995 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. The family will receive visitors from 10 am until 12 noon. The service will take place at 12 noon. Burial to follow at 2 pm at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Hospice of St. Mary’s, PO Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

