Jerome (Jerry) Gainey Sr. passed away Sunday February 8,2026 of natural causes surrounded by his family. Jerry was born June 9, 1939 in Washington D.C. Besides his family, Jerry’s legacy is his success in the restaurant business. He, with his wife Peggy and 3 kids, opened two of the finest seafood restaurants in Maryland. His first restaurant, Jerry’s Seafood, opened in 1976 in Seabrook, MD in Prince George’s County where he and his family worked for 27 years until Jerry and Peggy retired.

Not ones to be idle, they opened a second restaurant, Jerry’s Place, on route 4 in Prince Frederick after moving to Calvert County in 2008. Jerry was well known for his robust personality and hospitality. His customers were used to, and expected, his personal hands-on service frequently giving out samples and “treats” always living by his creed, “Hot food hot, cold food cold and served like you want to be served.” He would happily invite anyone into the kitchen to show off the kitchen’s cleanliness and to introduce his staff, many of them family members. Long lines to enter his establishments were common and expected and thought to be part of “Jerry’s experience”.

Jerry was predeceased by Peggy, his wife of 49 years, and his brothers Billy and Tommy. He leaves behind his brother Jimmy, children Jerry Jr.(Marie) ,Eileen Ricker (Patrick Sr.), Debbie Nelson (Aaron), grandchildren Roddy Granzow (Bernie Sr.), Lauren Coe (Steve), Patrick Jr. (Meagan), John Gonzalez (Kelly), Dominic Gonzalez, Kirstyn Nelson, great grandchildren Bernie Jr., Jack, and Luke Granzow, Kevin, Ryan, and Kelly Coe, Reagan, Reese, and Patrick III Ricker, sister in law Bunny Marsico (Eric), and nephew Lloyd Khan (Beverly), and great niece Violet Khan.