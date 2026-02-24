Brenda Ann Thomas, 67, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, passed away at her home on Friday, February 13, 2026. Born on August 2, 1958, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Melvin Richard Usmiller and Elizabeth Ann Crampton.

Brenda was a devoted wife, mother, and friend whose kindness and gentle spirit touched everyone who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband, Clarence E. Thomas, and her beloved children: Joe Barrick, Greg Barrick, Stacey Barrick, and Jeff Barrick. She also leaves behind extended family members and friends who cherished her deeply.

Brenda lived a life filled with warmth, curiosity, and joy. She loved music, finding comfort and happiness in the songs that carried her through every season of life. She enjoyed traveling and discovering new places, especially when those experiences were shared with the people she loved most. Brenda also adored her loyal dog, Zach, who brought her constant companionship and joy.

She will be remembered for her generous heart, her love of family, and the lasting impact she made on all who knew her.