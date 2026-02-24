Megan Brier (Margaret Ann Hoffman) was born November 12, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois, to Martin A. Hoffman and Ann Rita (Murphy) Hoffman and was the second oldest of eight children. She passed on Sunday, February 15, 2026, following a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband Marshall William Brier, and her children Erik Larsen (Diane) of Reston, VA; Andrea Larsen Tomasso (Greg) of Bethesda, MD; stepson John Brier (Maggie) of Pittsburgh, PA; and stepson David (Nancy) of Middletown, MD. She adored spending time with her nine beloved grandchildren: Madeline and Erin Larsen; Charles and Christian Tomasso; Andrew and Caroline Brier; and Helen, Frank, and June Brier. She is also survived by her siblings Thomas Hoffman of Glenview, IL; Richard Hoffman of Sawyer, MI; James Hoffman of Naperville, IL; Mary Grace Hoffman of Wauwatosa, WI; Raymond Hoffman of Seattle, WA; Rev. Francis (Rocky) Hoffman of Chicago, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Martin A. Hoffman, Jr.

Megan attended school at Santa Maria Del Popolo in Mundelein, IL; Carmel High School, in Mundelein; Nazareth College of Kalamazoo, MI, and Moser Business School, Chicago, IL.

Megan ultimately moved to the East Coast, first settling in Chevy Chase, MD, then Rockville, MD, and finally in Southern MD along the banks of the Chesapeake Bay (Lusby and Solomons, MD). She loved the Chesapeake Bay environment, particularly the birds.

Megan spent the majority of her professional career working for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in its Washington, DC office. She began her career with GSK as an office administrator, but after various promotions, became the Manager of GSK’s Political Action Committee.

After retiring from professional life, Megan volunteered at Birthright (Prince Frederick, MD) and served on the Finance Council at Our Lady Star of the Sea (Solomons, MD) where she was Campaign Chair and her strong efforts helped lead to the construction of a new parish church.

Megan delighted in bringing people together around a beautifully set table and sharing delicious meals and warm conversations. Her other interests included kayaking, hiking, Pilates, knitting, reading, and traveling. Above all, Megan adored spending time with her greatest joy – family. She always chose to find the best in any situation, all the way until the end, a spirit she imparted to her children and grandchildren. Megan cherished life without reservation and will be forever missed by the many who were fortunate enough to know, love and be loved by her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Solomons, MD on Saturday, March 7 at 10:00 a.m. EST with interment to follow at Our Lady Star of the Sea Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Megan with a gesture of kindness are asked to donate to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org) in her honor.