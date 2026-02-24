Phyllis Dale Huseman of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, formerly of Sebastian, Florida, Hollywood, Maryland and Clinton, Maryland, passed away February 16, 2026, at the age of 87.

Phyllis was born in Newark, New Jersey to Charles H. Pratt, Sr. and Elsie M. Pratt. She graduated from Anacostia High School in Washington DC and married John Bernard (Bernie) Huseman, Sr. on October 5, 1956. She dedicated her life to raising her four boys. She was active at their schools and was a proud sports mom. Once they retired and moved to Florida, she enjoyed many adventures with their new friends and participating in the Garden Club.

After returning to Maryland in October 2015, Phyllis loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed reading and playing bingo in her later years.

Phyllis is survived by her sons John B. Huseman, Jr. (Teresa) of LaPlata, MD, James S. Huseman (Pam) of Chesapeake Beach, MD and Denis M. Huseman of Wyoming, Delaware; seven grandchildren, Melinda Bowling (Tom), Anthony Huseman (Jaclyn), Jennifer Huseman, Carly Huseman, Hailey Huseman, Sydney Huseman and Paige Huseman; six great grandchildren, Matthew, Elsie, Caroline, Emma, Eliza and Macy and many nieces and nephews.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband Bernie Huseman, brother Charles H. Pratt, Jr. and son Daniel P. Huseman.