Jack Northedge

August 11, 1931 – February 16, 2026

———————————————

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father, Jack Northedge, 94, of Dunkirk, MD, on February 16, 2026, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on August 11, 1931, in Washington, D.C., to the late Albert Leo and Ruth Elizabeth Northedge. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Northedge, to whom he was married to for 72 years.

Jack married Patricia Leatherman on September 15, 1953. They lived in Washington, D.C., and Hillside, MD, prior to moving to Dunkirk, MD, where he has resided for the past 53 years.

Jack was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend.

Jack is survived by his four loving daughters: Jacqueline Kelly (Howard) of Dunkirk; Pamela Shutt (Lester) of Owings; Kathy Blake (David) of Sunderland; and Penny Sullivan of Lothian; as well as former son-in-law and honorary son, Chris Sullivan of Owings.

He is also survived by five grandchildren: Caryn Wells (Wayne), Tiffani Accipiter (Chad), Christopher Sullivan, Joshua Blake (Elizabeth), and Michael Sullivan (Sarah); and seven great-grandchildren: Laney and Bailey Wells; Drew and Cole Accipiter; Kensington and Maverick Sullivan; and Emory Blake.

Also surviving are his brother, Bob Northedge (Gay) of Florida; his sister, Alberta Hitzel of Edgewater, MD; and many nieces and nephews.

He was employed by, and retired from, the D.C. Government after 38 years of service. He treasured the time he spent with his family and his dogs. He was a skilled craftsman who could build anything with his hands. He loved old cars, going to car shows, watching Western movies, and being with his family.

He will always be in our hearts and loved by all who knew him.

Until we meet again, rest in peace.