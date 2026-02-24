St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy USAG Team Competes at Excalibur Cup & East Coast Classic

The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy (SMGA) is proud to announce successful performances by USAG Team gymnasts at two recent events: the Excalibur Cup held February 13-15, 2026, in Virginia Beach, VA and the East Coast Classic, held February 14-15, 2026, in Laurel, MD.

At the Excalibur Cup, St. Mary’s County USAG Team members competed against gymnasts from all around the country.

Xcel Platinum level gymnast Peyton Denierio had a session high on floor with a 9.75 and received 1st place all around in her division with an impressive score of 37.025.

In the same division, Kylee Gahn achieved a 9.625 score on floor. Level 6 gymnast Cecelia Lipp scored an excellent 9.65 on beam, a season high for her.

At the East Coast Classic, the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy Level 2 Team placed 1st, and both the Xcel Silver and Level 3 teams placed 2nd in their leagues.

Level 2 Mylani Brown got a 9.5 on vault and beam and 1st place all around with a 37.2.

Level 3 Olivia Ewing took a 9.6 on bears and beam and Level 3 Avanlee Sizemore got a 9.7 on beam.

Level 3 Anna Hayashi took 1st place all around in her division with a 36.9.

The Xcel Bronze and Level 2 girls have only one more meet this season before they prepare for states on March 28. Levels 3, 4 and Xcel Silver have two more meets before states.

For more information on SMGA or the recreational gymnastics program, please visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/gymnastics or call (301) 475-4200 ext. 1750.

