Community Shred & Medication Take Back Day Announced for Saturday, April 25, 2026

Do you have paper documents with personal information that you’d like to purge? Or do you have unused, unwanted, or expired medications in your cabinets? This is your chance to dispose of them safely at the Community Shred & Medication Take Back Day!

This event will be held on Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the Department of Aging & Human Services (DAHS), located at 41780 Baldridge St, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Shredding services, medication collection, and safe disposal of medical sharps will be offered, free of charge!

Participants may bring up to four boxes of documents to the site. Materials accepted include all types of paper except for newspapers and magazines. These items will not be accepted, as they will cause the truck to fill up quickly. The shredder can handle simple staples, paper clips, spiral notebooks, and thin metal prongs; however, it cannot accept 3 ring binders. Please limit the number of boxes you bring to four standard banker’s boxes (10″H x 12″W x 15” D) per person, or the equivalent volume in alternate containers, so we can serve as many participants as possible.

For more information, please contact, DAHS Community Programs & Outreach Manager, Nicoletta Pollice at [email protected] or (301) 475-4200, ext. 1074.

For information on safe disposal of medication and medical sharps such as needles, lancets, and syringes, please visit smchd.org/disposal.

This event is made possible by the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Health Department, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation. St. Mary’s County Government appreciates these partners for their continued commitment to promoting safe disposal practices and protecting the health and environment of our community.