Great Mills Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop in Lexington Park

On Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, while conducting proactive patrol operations in Lexington Park, a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office initiated a stop for a traffic violation on a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe and discovered a quantity of controlled substances (CDS) in the vehicle and on the driver.

Additional units, including K-9, responded to the area, and a free-air sniff of the vehicle by K-9 Kyra yielded a positive alert for possible CDS. As a result, the vehicle and driver were searched.

During the search, deputies located cash, bags of suspected cocaine, and a bag of suspected crack cocaine on the driver, identified as David Leroy Harvey, Jr., 33, of Great Mills. Additional cash and suspected CDS paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle.

Harvey was arrested and transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he was charged with CDS possession and possession with intent to distribute. The suspect remains incarcerated pending a bond review.

